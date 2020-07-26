Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has banned appearance of government servants in electronic, print and social media without permission. The Establishment Division wrote a letter to all federal secretaries, additional secretaries (incharge) and chief secretaries to ban the appearance of government servants in electronic, print and social media without permission. The letter says, "Various instances have come to the notice of the Establishment Division that government servants participate in electronic, print and social media platforms to air their views on a variety of subjects. However, it has been observed that in many such instances, procedural requirements under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 are not complied with in letter and spirit.” It further said, under the Govemment Servants (Conduct) Rules, I964, no government servant can participate in any media platforms, except with the express permission of the government.