KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Saturday sought detailed report from IGP West about the incident of cracker attack on office of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The IGP chief asked the officer to submit a detailed report about actions taken in this regard, informed the spokesman of Sindh Police.

Earlier, unidentified person hurled a cracker at DSP Gulbahar Office in Liaquatabad area which could not explode.