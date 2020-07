Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket squad’s batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been declared fit to bat by the team doctor. PCB Whites’ Imam was hit on his left-hand while batting against PCB Greens’ Naseem Shah on day-one of the match on Friday, said a PCB spokesman here on Saturday. “The left-handed batsman took part in warm-up session prior to the start of second day’s play.”