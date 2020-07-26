Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 264,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 267,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.57 feet, which was 73.57 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 142,400 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.00 feet, which was 189.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 34,700 cusecs and 23,600 cusecs respectively.