Islamabad - Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws and recovered stolen motorbikes, wine, weapons and dagger from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted police team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood including SHO Tarnol Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Saqib along with other officials who successfully arrested two members of bike lifter gang. They were identified as Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad Rizwan and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them. Similarly, Shalimar and Karachi company police apprehended two bootleggers including a foreigner namely Prince Kaluri and Raheel Pitres and recovered 50 litres alcohol and 40 tin beer from their possession.

Furthermore Shahzad Town police arrested two bike lifters namely Farzand and Adeel and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession. Koral police team arrested accused Muhammad Akhtar and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused namely Dolat Khan , Kamran and Gul Naeem resident of Afghanistan, The federal capital police also recovered two pistols along with ammunition and dagger from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.