Rawalpindi - A judge of an anti-terrorism court on Saturday smashed his car into an electricity pole after suffering cardiac arrest while driving at Shamasabad.

The judge was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Naeem Arshad, who is serving as judge in ATC Bahawalpur, resident of House Number 123, Magistrate Colony, Sadiqabad. According to details, ATC Bahawalpur Judge Naheem Arshad was travelling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi in his car when he suffered cardiac arrest in Shamasabad area and lost his control over steering. Resultantly, the car collided with electricity pole.

Rescue 1122 shifted the judge to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The doctors handed over the dead body to heirs for burial after carrying out post-mortem.