Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nicole Kidman’s publicist Wendy Day has refuted claims the actress and her family are flouting the government’s strict quarantine rules. Nicole, 53, and her country music star husband Keith Urban, 52, were granted permission to self-isolate at their $6.5million Southern Highlands estate instead of going through the mandatory hotel quarantine. ‘It’s absolute garbage. She is paying for all her own security and following all the rules, they are in isolation,’ Wendy told. Nicole and Keith have divided fans since their arrival in Australia, after it emerged they’d been granted permission to self-isolate. And a new poll conducted, shows that the public has very little sympathy for the A-list couple - despite the fact that Nicole is in the country making a TV show that will provide an economic boost to the struggling local film industry.

The Oscar-winning actress was recently given the green light to film her new series, Nine Perfect Strangers, in Australia, and the production is set to create ‘hundreds’ of local jobs when filming commences on August 10.