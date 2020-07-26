Share:

ISLAMABAD - Korean government on Saturday handed over a note verbale of Korean grant of 800,000 dollar for Pakistan to fight against COVID-19.

Kwak Sang Kyu, Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan, on Saturday called on Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and lauded Pakistan’s effort to contain COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken to combat Locust swarms.

The ambassador assured government of Korea’s cooperation to government of Pakistan and handed over a note verbale of Korean grant of 800,000 dollar for Pakistan to fight against COVID-19. Kwak Sang Kyu said the Korean grant in shape of cash and equipment would be be provided through World Health Organization (WHO) to support mitigation measures against Covid-19 in Pakistan. Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Korean companies (K- Water, KEN) also contributed in the grant.

Noor Ahmed informed the Korean envoy about the steps being taken by the government to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19. The ambassador hoped that the grant assistance would be instrumental in effectively containing the spread of COVID-19 and providing a relief to Pakistan health care sector. He reiterated that under the bilateral framework arrangements, the Korean government would continue to support Pakistan in different sectors like health, information technology, energy (solar) and communication (roads). He renewed strong commitment of the government of Korea towards further strengthening and expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The secretary economic affairs division thanked the Korean government for the continued support to Pakistan, especially during difficult times. He reiterated the resolve of the government of Pakistan to further solidify the economic cooperation between the two countries.