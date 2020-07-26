Share:

PESHAWAR - KP Chief Minister’s Advi­sor on Science and Tech­nology Ziaullah Bangash has said the government has started construction work on the first ever Digital City of Pakistan over an area of 160 ka­nals, purchased by the KP Information Technol­ogy Board.

He said the Digital City would have high speed Internet, where software and hardware compa­nies would work.

The government was also planning to exempt the businesses from tax­es to encourage local and foreign investment.

“KP government has declared 2020 as the year of Digital Transfor­mation. Pakistan Digital City would provide the best environment for IT companies,” he added.