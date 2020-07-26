PESHAWAR - KP Chief Minister’s Advisor on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash has said the government has started construction work on the first ever Digital City of Pakistan over an area of 160 kanals, purchased by the KP Information Technology Board.
He said the Digital City would have high speed Internet, where software and hardware companies would work.
The government was also planning to exempt the businesses from taxes to encourage local and foreign investment.
“KP government has declared 2020 as the year of Digital Transformation. Pakistan Digital City would provide the best environment for IT companies,” he added.