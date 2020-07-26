Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that pro­vincial government is committed to empow­ering women, ensuring their equal participation in all areas of life and protecting their rights.

The Chief Minister was talking to a delegation of Insaf Women Wing led by Vice President KP, Neelum Khan Toru, at the Chief Minister’s House, says a press release. MPA and President of Insaf Women Women Wing Peshawar Region Ayesha Naeem and Secretary General of the Insaf Women Wing Pe­shawar Region Dr Humai­ra Gilani were also pres­ent on the occasion.

Neelum Khan Toru briefed the Chief Minis­ter about the re-structur­ing and re-organization of the party at region­al level. The process had been completed at region­al level—Peshawar Re­gion, South Region, Mal­akand Region and Hazara Region, she said and add­ed that in the next phase the Insaf Women Wing’s presidents would be an­nounced at the districts and tehsils level.

She said the workers of Insaf Women Wing were approaching women and girls of the province, con­vincing their parents and male members of the fam­ily, to ensure their access to education, health, informa­tion and all basic necessi­ties of life. She said the PTI believed in guaranteeing women’s rights in all tiers of the society. “Now, we are moving to reorganize the party at district and then at tehsil levels,” she said.

Neelum Khan Toru in­formed the chief minis­ter that process of elect­ing party presidents at district and tehsil level in KP would be completed in next three to four months.