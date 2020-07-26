PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that provincial government is committed to empowering women, ensuring their equal participation in all areas of life and protecting their rights.
The Chief Minister was talking to a delegation of Insaf Women Wing led by Vice President KP, Neelum Khan Toru, at the Chief Minister’s House, says a press release. MPA and President of Insaf Women Women Wing Peshawar Region Ayesha Naeem and Secretary General of the Insaf Women Wing Peshawar Region Dr Humaira Gilani were also present on the occasion.
Neelum Khan Toru briefed the Chief Minister about the re-structuring and re-organization of the party at regional level. The process had been completed at regional level—Peshawar Region, South Region, Malakand Region and Hazara Region, she said and added that in the next phase the Insaf Women Wing’s presidents would be announced at the districts and tehsils level.
She said the workers of Insaf Women Wing were approaching women and girls of the province, convincing their parents and male members of the family, to ensure their access to education, health, information and all basic necessities of life. She said the PTI believed in guaranteeing women’s rights in all tiers of the society. “Now, we are moving to reorganize the party at district and then at tehsil levels,” she said.
Neelum Khan Toru informed the chief minister that process of electing party presidents at district and tehsil level in KP would be completed in next three to four months.