Share:

LAHORE - In line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for providing housing facilities to the low income groups, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had allocated a sum of Rs 3 billion in the new budget for construction of apartments in Lahore Division. Vice-Chairman Lahore Development Authority S.M.Imran informed this on Saturday. He told that LDA had earmarked an amount of Rs three billion for construction of apartments in LDA City, Lahore, besides reserving another rupees one billion for starting building of apartments in other districts of Lahore Division including Kasur, Sheikupura and Nankana Sahib