LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted an awareness seminar about cleanliness operation on the eve of Eid ul Azha. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest, whereas Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Managing Director LWMC Shahzaib Hasnain, Deputy Managing Director LWMC Tariq Hussain Bhatti, Dr Zarfishan Tahir and others participated in the seminar. Addressing the participants, Ch Muhammad Sarwar stated that by maintaining cleanliness we can defeat most of the diseases.