ISLAMABAD - Aftershock Festival 2020, originally scheduled for Oct. 9-11 in Sacramento’s Discovery Park, has been pushed back to Oct. 7-10, 2021, with Metallica and My Chemical Romance (MCR) headlining.

Danny Wimmer Presents, the music festival production and promotion company in charge of Aftershock, added a fourth night in partnership with Jack Daniels to the 2021 edition of the massive West Coast rock festival. “After all the harm caused by COVID-19, there is nothing that we wanted more than to be celebrating Aftershock with you this October at Discovery Park for what was going to be a monumental weekend,” the DWP statement read. “We, the artists, and Sacramento County all thought we had a shot at being the first post-COVID festival to happen. That really would have been incredible. We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year’s sold-out Aftershock to 2021.”

Metallica still plans to perform two unique sets on Friday and Sunday evening, as both legendary heavy metal and alt-rock acts were both previously confirmed for the sold-out 2020 show. The remainder of the 2021 lineup will be announced this October.

“Everyone in the Metallica camp is beyond bummed that we can’t come connect with all you incredible music fans in Sacramento and the surrounding area this October which, as you know, is just up Interstate 80 from where we are based,” Metallica wrote in the statement. “We’re counting the days until we can see you in October 2021 and look forward to joining our brothers in My Chemical Romance and all the other great artists (to be announced) for an incredible weekend of music, good vibes, and plenty of aftershocks!”

Festival-goers who previously purchased tickets for Aftershock 2020 will receive an email this Monday, July 27 regarding their tickets. But there’s a perk for those who keep them until next year: The fourth additional night comes at no extra cost to them.

“It is a bittersweet moment looking at the 2020 calendar and watching all the incredible experiences we planned on sharing with each other and our fans this year slowly slip away,” My Chemical Romance stated. “We look forward to being part of Aftershock2021 in Sacramento, California on the weekend of October 7-10 with Metallica and so many other amazing bands. We are counting the minutes until we can see you all again, but until then please: Stay Safe, Stay Sane, Be Kind, and Keep the Faith.”