Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday has said that first time ever a massive construction project, Naya Pakistan Housing initiative was unleashed by the government to enable affordable housing and facilitate construction industry through different incentives.

According to media reports the information minister said in a tweet that people’s dream of their own house will come true and construction industry will be provided with various incentives. However this initiative will also kick start economy and create jobs.