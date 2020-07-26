Share:

LAHORE - Delegation of Punjab Artists Association headed by Chairman Qaiser Sanaullah called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence on Saturday.

Delegation included Iftikhar Thakur, Qaiser Piya, Asif Iqbal, Tahir Anjum, Shahid Khan and Mohammad Yousuf among others.

Delegation apprised the PML leaders about the problems confronting stage industry. Talking to the delegation, Ch Shujat Hussain said that the government should love the artists, not play with them.

He emphasized on the Punjab government that by opening the theatres ahead of Eidul Azha the sad atmosphere due to corona could be made pleasant, artist community is such a segment which can pull the people out of prevailing disappointment and depression.

If the artists are disappointed then there will be none to please the society, he said.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that he could not embrace the artists despite desire. He said that everybody should pray and seek forgiveness from the Almighty.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that observing SOPs is essential for avoiding coronavirus. If drama can be staged at particular level on Eid by observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) then there is no harm.

He said that people associated with this industry are facing problems in feeding their families.

In order to revive this industry again work should be done under SOPs, he said while assuring the delegation that he would meet Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprise him about the problems of the artist community.

Qaiser Sanaullah and Iftikhar Thakur said that that theatre business is closed for the last five months.

He lamented that business running for eight hours is open and the one which only runs for two hours is closed. He said the community was ready to work under the government SOPs.