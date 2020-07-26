Share:

LAHORE - National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully commissioned 600MVA transformer at 500kV Yousafwala grid station in Sahiwal.

The transformer has been successfully energized on full load on Saturday. While addressing the inaugural ceremony, MD NTDC Engr Khawaja Riffat Hassan said that the installation work of 500 /220 kV 600 MVA auto transformer at 500 kV grid station Yousafwala has enhanced the capacity of the grid station to 1800 MVA at 500 kV level.

This will improve power supply to MEPCO areas of Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Pakpattan, Arifwala, Kassowal, Vehari, Chishtian, LESCO areas of Okara, Sarfaraz Nagar, Lahore as well as some areas of FESCO.

Resultantly overloading of the system will be reduced and avoid forced loadshedding.

Managing Director NTDC further said that to enhance the power system transmission capacity under its constraints management strategy, NTDC is vigorously pursuing the completion of installation work of auto transformers at 220 kV grid station Gakkhar and 500 kV grid Station Rawat.

The NTDC will install 160 MVA Transformer at 220 kV Grid Station Ghakkar grid station Gujranwala to complete installation on emergent basis during the ongoing summers. The 220 kV grid station Gakkhar is located near industrial hub of Gujranwala and adjoining districts.

Due to ever rising industrial and commercial activities in the region, increasing demand of power is causing overloading of currently operational auto transformers at the grid station.

Moreover, a 160 MVA auto transformer is also being installed at 500 kV grid station Rawat, Rawalpindi. After completion of installation work, total capacity of the said grid station would be increased to 910 MVA at 220 kV level.

The transformer will not only share the load of other transformers of the same grid station but the areas of IESCO and Rawalpindi District, Islamabad Capital territory, whereas Jhelum and Chakwal District will also have improved voltage profile and will minimize forced loadshedding. The transformer is likely to be energized during the ongoing summers.

MD NTDC assured that the installation work of transformers will be completed on fast track, so that the uninterrupted power supply is provided for the comfort of consumers of respective distribution companies of GEPCO and IESCO subsequently.

Dilating upon the installation work, he said that NTDC has completed the installation work of transformer at Yousafwala grid station on war footings ahead of its deadline despite the problems being faced due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.

He said that Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Shahzad Qasim and Secretary Power Division Omer Rasul have appreciated NTDC management and his team for early energization of said project.