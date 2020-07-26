Share:

ISLAMABAD - A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, while three others were injured when terrorists ambushed a patrolling convoy in Turbat, Balochistan, media wing of the military said on Saturday.

The martyr has been identified as Lance Naik Javed Karim. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the incident took place near Pidarak, Dist Kech, approx 35kms South East of Turbat, Balochistan. “Terrorists fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak, Dist Kech, approx 35kms South East of Turbat, Balochistan. During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced martyrdom while 3 soldiers got injured,” said an ISPR press release, which further said that the security forces immediately cordoned off the area for search of the terrorists.

A surge has been witnessed in the activities of terrorists, particularly in Balochistan province. Few days back, three soldiers had embraced martyrdom and eight others including an officer were injured in an ambush on their convoy near Gichak Valley in Balochistan’s Panjgur district. Two days earlier to this attack, on July 12, four soldiers of Pakistan Army had embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire during an Intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KPK’s North Waziristan district.