Share:

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to continue its mutual consultation on important regional and bilateral issues including global pandemic.

This agreement was reached in a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi Counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue all possible cooperation in safeguarding territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Minister inquired about the health of King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and prayed for speedy recovery of Saudi King after a successful surgery.

The Foreign Minister apprised of the effective measures taken by Pakistan to prevent the spread of the Corona epidemic, including Smart Lockdown policy. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown strategy has not only reduced the spread of pandemic, but also significantly declined the death rate in the country.

The Saudi Foreign Minister said that the Corona situation in Saudi Arabia is also improving.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi strongly condemned the recent missile attacks by the militias on Saudi defense installations and expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and people on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan. The two foreign ministers also discussed the forthcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.