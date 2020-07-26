Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that on July 25, 2018, the people of Pakistan gave a mandate to the PTI for the change and laid the foundation of a New Pakistan with the power of vote.

The idols of corruption were crashed and the mafia was defeated on July 25.

Two years ago, new hopes, new expectations, new approach and new ideology won.

He said that the defeated elements in the general elections had hatched conspiracies against Prime Minister Imran Khan from the day one and by the grace of Allah Almighty every conspiracy failed due to politics of public service.

Pakistanis will always support PTI. He said that no matter how much the losing elements will make hue and cry, the new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will move ahead.

Irrespective of the criticism, the public service journey will be continued.

The defeated elements should know that the government will complete its tenure.

He said that the opposition parties have disintegrated and their credibility among the people has been tarnished and the era of looting has become a thing of the past. Determination and spirit of captain are high.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to building and developing a new Pakistan.