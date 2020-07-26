Share:

SARGODHA - In a joint operation of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and Livestock Department, three and a half muunds of unhygienic meat was recovered on Saturday.

A meat safety team of the PFA, along with Livestock deputy director and the police, launched an operation against unhygienic meat sellers in the district.

The team recovered three and a half maunds of unhealthy and smelly meat from four beef shops in Satellite Town.

A case has been registered against the sellers with Satellite Town police station, and four accused persons were taken into custody.