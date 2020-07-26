Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) has organised a webinar entitled as ‘Virtual Gymnastics Workshop’ especially for gymnastics coaches and judges. The event consisted of two sessions in judging and coaching. There were four world renowned presenters, who presented their lectures. This event was appraised by all and especially by international personalities of the world to organiser PGF Associate Secretary Faisal Fayyaz, who was organiser and moderator of this world webinar, and Secretary Parvaiz Ahmad. Almost more than 250 participants attended the session.

Faisal said: “PGF Secretary Parvaiz Ahmad and I am working hard to uplift the standard of gymnastics in Pakistan and we are hopeful that soon we will able to further popularize the game across the country.”