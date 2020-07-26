Share:

Islamabad - The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has cleared the backlog of above 400 cases of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs), a statement said on Friday.

The statement released said that PEIRA has cleared a backlog of 428 cases of private educational institutions (PEIs) that were pending since 2016-17 in record eight months.

It said that till date, all pending cases for renewal of registration of PEIs have been processed, based on a new qualitative reporting system. This is for the first time that PEIs have been provided with feedback on their shortcomings. As per revised methods, the shortcomings vis-à-vis quality standards are being shared with PEIs concerned.