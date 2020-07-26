Share:

Islamabad - Punjab Minister for Fisheries and Wildlife Syed Samsam Bukhari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by PM Office media wing, former member of National Assembly Nazir Jutt was also present during the meeting.

According to sources close to the minister, Samsam Bukhari briefed the Prime Minister about state of a housing project in Renala Khurd tehsil of Okara district launched last year by the Prime Minister under the Naya Pakistan Housing programme.

Matters relating to anti-coronavirus SOPs on the eve of Eidul Azha and development projects initiated by the provincial government were discussed at length. Samsam Bukhari also briefed the Prime Minister on overall political situation in the province.

Prime Minister also directed the provincial minister to encourage people to invest in fishery sector as it helped create enormous employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need to engage and facilitate the youth in particular to invest in fishery sector.