ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Satur­day shared a video clip (news) high­lighting Pakistan’s marvels in crossing a crucial milestone by achieving an overarching Sustainable Development Goal-13 ‘Climate Action’ much before the deadline (2030).

The report by the United Nations annual Sustainable Development Re­port 2020 was launched recently.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted “Proud of our ef­forts for a clean and green Paki­stan to fight pollution and climate change,” and tagged 1.03 minutes news report of NAS NEWS high­lighting how the country was suc­cessfully fighting back the climat­ic changes.

It also appreciates Pakistan for valuing the future of the whole plan­et and making huge efforts to secure the climate.

The Sustainable Development Report (formerly the SDG Index & Dashboards) is an annual global as­sessment of countries’ progress to­wards achieving the Sustainable De­velopment Goals.

It is a complement to the official SDG indicators and the voluntary national reviews.

Pakistan’s continuous efforts and initiatives of large-scale afforesta­tion, biodiversity conservation, in­vestment in clean energy, electric vehicles and green jobs to combat climate change impacts earned the country this global acclaim.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf gov­ernment had launched 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative, Clean Green Pakistan Index, Protect­ed Areas Initiative (15 new nation­al parks), Ecosystem Restoration Fund for facilitating green growth and policies consistent with the ob­jectives of Pakistan’s nationally de­termined contribution and attaining land degradation neutrality.

These initiatives were launched to ward off bitter effects of climate change experienced by the country in the forms of super floods, errat­ic weather pattern, rise in tempera­ture, droughts and melting glaciers.