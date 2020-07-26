Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi celebrated July 25 as “Youm-e-Tashakkur”.

A grand celebration was organized at the PTI Karachi Secretariat “Insaf House” on the day of the historic victory in the general elections in which the PTI leadership, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, organizational officials and workers participated at large. Party leaders cut the cake on Thanksgiving day and all prayed for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government. Talking to media on the occasion, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said that they were very grateful to the people of Pakistan who gave a historic victory to Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI.

July 25, 2018 was the day when the PTI, with the support of the people in the general elections, uprooted the thrones of thieves and looters and raised its victory flag. He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its two-year rule had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of the people and development of the country. He had brought reforms in every sector and made the institutions work in a professional manner. During the two years of PTI rule, the current account deficit had come down to a record level. PTI have eliminated unnecessary government expenditure through austerity drive. So far 22 billion direct loans have been repaid during our tenure. During the PTI regime, various power generation projects were launched through which the supply of 8018 MW power to the country would be ensured.

Khurram Sher Zaman further said that thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the position of Pakistan had become more stable internationally. The government took the best measures to prevent a global pandemic such as COVID-19. Under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, provision of Rs. 12,000 to millions of families is being ensured. These are unprecedented steps taken by the PTI government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is on the path of development. The rhetoric and good tactics of the opposition cannot stop us from serving the country and the nation. Opposition parties are fearful of the indiscriminate process of accountability because they have plundered the country with both hands during their rule.

Viral hepatitis several times more

lethal than COVID-19: Moot told

Viral hepatitis is three to four times more lethal than Coronavirus infection as it is resulting in around 300 deaths daily in Pakistan, health experts and gastroenterologists said on Saturday.

Presently, around 15 million people are infected with Hepatitis B and C in the country but unfortunately, majority of them, are unaware as they are carrying these viruses silently and transmitting to others unknowingly.

“Hepatitis B and C are several times more lethal viral diseases than Coronavirus infection and resulting in around 300 to 325 deaths daily in Pakistan while COVID-19 is causing far less casualties as compared to viral hepatitis,” Dr. Lubna Kamani, a senior consultant gastroenterologist said while addressing an online awareness session in connection with World Hepatitis Day 2020 on Saturday.

WHO says approximately 5 and 10 million people are affected with hepatitis B and C respectively in Pakistan. Thousands of new patients are added every year due to lack of prevention, testing and treatment resources as well as inadequately screened blood transfusion, improperly sterilized invasive medical devices and unsafe injections”, Dr. Lubna said.

On the occasion, winners of an international poster competition organized by PGLDS in collabration with Project Polaroid (a non profit organization founded by school children) for the youngster on the theme of World Hepatitis Day 2020 were also awarded certificates and cash prizes. The first position was bagged by Ibrahim Arshad, 2nd position was shared by Aisha Panda and Daanya Nadee while third position in the competition was secured by Fizza Mujahid.

Addressing an online seminar or webinar, organized by the PGLDS, Dr Lubna Kamani, a consultant both at Liaquat National and Aga Khan hospitals, said theme of World Hepatitis Day 2020 is “Finding the Missing Million”, which means that around 290 million people are living with viral hepatitis in the world without knowing their health status.

“Without finding the undiagnosed and linking them to care, millions will continue to suffer, and lives will be lost. On World Hepatitis Day, to be observed on 28 July, we call on the people and authorities in Pakistan to take action and raise awareness to find the missing millions”, she said adding that youth must be involved to create awareness about viral hepatitis, which more lethal, painful and costly disease as compared to COVID-19 or any other infectious disease.

President of the PGLDS Dr Sajjad Jamil called for joint efforts to raise awareness about viral hepatitis in Pakistan, saying hepatitis can be eliminated or controlled in Pakistan if collaborative efforts are started and people are made aware of the preventive measures so that they could prevent themselves and their families from the lethal, blood-borne viral infection.

“In addition to Coronavirus, there is an urgent need to create awareness about other communicable diseases, especially Hepatitis B and C in Pakistan. We have over 15 million infected people with these viruses but majority of them are unaware of their health status. Most of these people only come to know about their disease when it is too late. There is an urgent need to screen entire Pakistani society for Hepatitis B and C,” Dr Sajjad Jamil, who is a consultant at Liaquat National Hospital (LNH), observed.

On the occasion, he urged the people to get their children vaccinated against Hepatitis B, whose vaccine is now part of country’s immunization program. He urged the authorities to immediately launch a screening drive to “Find the Missing Million” so that they could be treated at the earliest and health people could be prevented from the infectious disease.