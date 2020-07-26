Share:

LAHORE - As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has announced a splendid package for the economic stability and development of construction industry, said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that One Window System has been introduced for getting the permits related to construction sectors.

e-Khidmat Centres will now approve construction-related NOCs and plans. NOCs can be easily obtained from e-Khidmat Centres without bribing to anyone, moreover, people will not have to visit public offices again and again by carrying files.

The government has fixed a time frame for the issuance of NOCs for the services related to the construction industry.

The government will be bound to issue NOCs and permits to the applicants within the stipulated time frame.

Plans for constructing residential or commercial building will be approved within 30 whereas, NOC of commercialization will be provided to the applicant in just 45 days.

New housing schemes will be approved by development authorities in 60 days and 75 day by concerned TMS.

People had to visit public offices for many months for these services. These revolutionary reforms in the construction industry will completely curb the corruption and delaying tactics of mafia.

Usman Buzdar said that people of the Punjab are being facilitated in a better way through e-governance besides creating ease for citizens at all levels. One Window Operation has been formally launched in the e-service centres set up at the divisional headquarters.

A total of 78 services, including 32 services related to the construction sector, can be availed from these centres.

He said that economic activities in the province will be accelerated through the measures taken by the Punjab government as well as develop the construction sector.

He said that in the second phase, the scope of these services will be extended to the district level from the first week of August and people in 36 districts of Punjab will be able to avail these services.

He said that an outdated system has been made easier for the convenience of the people through technology and this initiative would not only save valuable time but also eliminate bribery.

The speedy provision of services under one roof to provide relief to the people is an important step towards a new Pakistan.