LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani met Baluchistan Chief Minister Sardar Jam Kamal Khan at Balochistan House Islamabad on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest and current political situation came under discussion during the meeting. Maintaining close liaison among all four provinces was also discussed in the meeting.

The participants agreed to remain in constant contact for promotion of inter-provincial harmony, national integrity and mutual visits of all the four Chief Ministers to other provinces. The three leaders said that the ties between the people and governments of Punjab and Balochistan had become stronger than before. They said that goals of progress and prosperity could be achieved by promoting unity and cooperation among the provinces.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Punjab believed in taking other provinces along on national issues. He said that Punjab government had contributed to the development of Balochistan. He said that Punjab government would continue to extend all possible cooperation for providing relief and convenience to people of Balochistan. He said Punjab and Baluchistan were together in the journey of development. Punjab CM said that the opposition was trying to interrupt the journey of serving the people by creating chaos. He said that the nefarious intentions of the opposition would not succeed. He thanked Jam Kamal Khan for his hospitality during his recent visit to Balochistan.

Sadiq Sanjarani and Jam Kamal Khan thanked Usman Buzdar for taking interest in the development of Balochistan and for providing financial assistance. Jam Kamal Khan said that Usman Buzdar had won hearts by extending cooperation for setting up a hospital in Turbat and a community center in Taftan. He said that Usman Buzdar’s initiative would prove to be a milestone in promoting inter-provincial harmony. Sadiq Sanjarani said that he appreciated the services of Punjab Chief Minister for the development of Balochistan.