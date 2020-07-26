Share:

In an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Punjab government has decided to impose lockdown in the coronavirus hot spot areas in different cities of the province on the occasion of Eidul Azha sources said on Sunday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique to review the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of Eidul Azha.

The meeting also discussed the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in cattle markets. The meeting agreed that the Deputy Commissioners will decide to extend working hours for cattle markets in different cities of Punjab.

The Punjab government had earlier imposed smart lockdown on COVID-19 hotspots in four cities of the province.