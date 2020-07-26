Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Qasim Coal Power Plant has generated more than 5 billion kWh in 2020, setting a record for the annual cumulative power generation since the plant was put into operation.

According to Gwadar Pro, in 2020, as on July 14 the annual generating capacity of Qasim Plant, invested and constructed by Power Construction Corporation of China, reached 5 billion kilowatts earlier than usual. The 2018 cumulative power generation reached this node in early October of that year, and in 2019 it was moved forward to August 27.

Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, national economy has been stuck. Under the severe context, Qasim Plant generated more than 2.264 billion kWh in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 455 million kWh over the same period last year.

On May 22, 2020 annual power generation of the power station reached 3.5 billion kWh, and the cumulative power generation since its commissioning exceeded 20 billion kWh. As of June 10, the cumulative annual power generation of Kasim Power Station exceeded 4 billion kWh.

In this month, the plant also saw a breakthrough in expanding the coal sources. Affected by COVID-19 epidemic, South Africa and Indonesia, the two major coal sources for Qasim project, have been port locked down.

In order to protect domestic own coal resources and diversify coal sources, after a long-term endeavour by Qasim project, a new coal source country was established. On July 11th, the first batch of coal imported from the new coal source country reached Qasim Port.