Peshawar - Three PTI ministers, sacked in January this year due to intra-party differences, are likely to rejoin KP cabinet soon, according to a senior PTI leader.

Speaking to The Nation, a senior PTI leader and part of the provincial cabinet, claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already given a go-ahead to Shahram to re-join the cabinet. However, Shahram insisted that for him it was necessary that two other ex-ministers Atif Khan and Shakel Ahmed also rejoin the cabinet.

“After yesterday’s meeting of the Prime Minister with KP Chief Minister and Governor, reshuffle in the provincial cabinet is likely and the three ex-ministers may rejoin the cabinet,” he said. However, he said it remained to be seen which ministries would be assigned to them this time.

When contacted, Shahram Khan said he could not comment on whether he was going to be re-introduced into the cabinet or not. “I think the Prime Minister, CM and Governor can issue statement in this regard,” he added.

Before sacking in January 2020, Shahram was holding the portfolio of health ministry while Atif Khan was senior minister for sports and tourism.

The third minister Shakeel Ahmed, who was also sacked, was holding the ministry of revenue and estate.

The tussle started after 2018 elections when Atif was tipped by some PTI leaders to be the potential candidate for the chief ministership, while the then outgoing chief minister Pervez Khattak wanted to retain the slot. However, Khattak was given Defence Ministry in the centre but he lobbied in favour of Mahmood Khan to install him as chief minister and thus blocked the way of Atif Khan.

Both Shahram Khan and Atif Khan are well known in politics and are considered influential political leaders of their respective Swabi and Mardan districts. Similarly, Shakeel Ahmed, hailing from Malakand, has also won the provincial assembly elections twice, ie in 2013 and 2018, and enjoys support of the masses.