ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has asked the PTI government to summon special sitting of the Senate on August 5 to condemn India’s unilateral decision to revoke the special status of Occupied Kashmir. A year before, on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government in a controversial decision had annexed the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and curfew was clamped, and internet connections and mobile phone services were severed to quell any possible unrest in the restive region. The Senate Secretariat on the directions of chairman Senate has written a letter to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for summoning the special session of upper house on August 5. The letter referred to the ruling of the chairman Senate given during the sitting of house on July 22 that “a special session of the Senate may be summoned by the government” on the said date. The chairman in his ruling said that the house in the special sitting would express “solidarity with Kashmiris of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and mark one year of unprecedented atrocities, genocide, blatant human rights violations and complete lock down by Indian Occupation Force following the amendment in Indian constitution.” The amendment changed the special status of IOK in violation of the UN resolutions and international law, he had added.
Imran Mukhtar
July 26, 2020
