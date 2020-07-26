Share:

The Seattle police have announced arresting 25 people during the civil unrest, classified as a riot.

The local police declared protests in the city a riot due to “public safety risks" and made more than two dozens arrests on Saturday afternoon.

"Update: Police have made 25 arrests since declaring today's incident a riot", the city police tweeted.

Demonstrators in Seattle clashed with police, damaged several buildings, and set a construction site for a King County facility ablaze.

The protesters used stones, bottles, liquid-filled balloons, and other projectiles, with police officers responding with "less-lethal munitions” to disperse the protesters and provide fire units access to the construction site.

Previously, officers from the Special Response Team of the US Customs and Border Protection were deployed to Seattle, under orders from US President Donald Trump's administration.

​Seattle is remembered for protesters setting up a Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone for over two weeks, occupying several blocks and proclaiming them a 'police-free' zone. The area was cleared after several deadly shootings.

The protests across the US have taken place following the death in police custody of Minnesota citizen George Floyd in May.