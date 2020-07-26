Share:

KANDHKOT - Additional Inspector General (AIG) of police Sukkur region Dr Kamran Fazal and DIG Larkana Irfan Baloch visited Kashmore on Saturday to review the overall security situation in the district, and received a detailed briefing from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza Shah on the occasion. AIG Dr Kamran Fazal and DIG Larkana Irfan Baloch also held meetings with various delegations and inquired about their problems.

Stoppage of work on the Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge due to lack of security and the presence of outlaws in katcha area also came under discussion.

The additional inspector general also discussed with the police officials the plan to renovate police stations and checkposts in katcha area, particularly in Jangin and Katcho Keti, and beefing up the strength of police in these areas besides equipping the Force with more vehicles and weapons.

Furthermore, the proposal of establishing new police stations and checkposts in order to control growing crime rate in the katcha area was also discussed.

Dr Kamran Fazal, while talking to media persons, said that it was his maiden visit to district Kashmore and he was fully satisfied with the prevailing law and order situation in the district. “However, there is still need for further improvement,” he stressed.

He further told the newsmen that a joint operation was being planned in the katcha areas of three districts, namely Kashmore, Shikarpur and Ghotki, to wipe out criminals.