Lahore - Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi called on Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at Punjab International Swimming Complex on Saturday.

Shahid Afridi witnessed various parts of Punjab International Swimming Complex during his visit and appreciated Punjab govt’s excellent efforts for the growth of sports culture in Punjab province. He also congratulated the Punjab govt on wonderful development work in the sports sector.

Taimoor and Afridi reiterated to make combined efforts for the promotion of sports and in this regard, both will make an important announcement after Eid-ul-Azha. The Minister said Shahid Afridi is our national hero and we are proud of his achievements and records. “Afridi is an ideal player for the youth and his services will be remembered for a long time,” he added.

Taimoor said Punjab’s sports facilities are being increased sufficiently during the current fiscal year. “Several sports grounds will be built in villages under the Green Sports Project”.

Afridi said that Sports Board Punjab created history by organising the grand Kabaddi World Cup quite successfully. “I would like to work with Sports Board Punjab for the promotion of cricket after the coronavirus lockdown,” he added.