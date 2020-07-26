Share:

KARACHI - An important meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to finalize the strategy for disposal of offal during Eid-ul-Adha.

The Sindh Local Government Minister on the occasion said that the district chairmen, KMC and all other local government departments should be kept on board in whatever strategy was formulated to dispose of the remains of the sacrificed animals. All the support of Sindh government was with the elected local body representatives.

Shah said that the government of Sindh had decided to give a special grant of Rs 10 million to each DMC for smooth and clean execution of the sacrifical process in respective union councils. He said that the aftershocks of the failed clean-up drive launched by the federal minister last year could still be felt.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Roshan Sheikh, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalawani, MD Solid Waste Kashif Gulzar, Mayor Hyderabad and MirpurKhas, Chairman Central Municipality Rehan Hashmi, Chairman Korangi Nair Raza, Chairman East Moeed Anwar and Chairman west Izhar Ahmed was also present. On the strategy of lifting debris, the Secretary local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh told the Sindh Local Government Minister that in all the districts, places had been allotted in each Union Council for the performance of the duty of sacrifice.

He further said that the first priority would be to destroy the remains at specific places within the city and arrangements would be made to bury and destroy the sacrificial remains at the landfill sites under Plan B. Moreover he said that a comprehensive and integrated strategy had been formulated in consultation with all stakeholders to eradicate the scourge which would yield very encouraging results.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the launch of the pre-sacrifice clean-up drive was a good effort which would have long-lasting results. People of different Believes lived in the city and offer sacrifices until the fourth day of Eid.

Syed Nasir Shah told the Sindh Local Government Secretary that in order to avoid any hassle and difficulty in the days of sacrifice, the solid waste department should maintain proper liaison with the district chairmen, as only a joint strategy could work together successfully. He directed MD Solid Waste to finalize the arrangements in all the districts before the sacrifice so that the presence of debris could not be seen at any place.

Addressing the Commissioner Karachi, the minister local government has said that the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts should make regular visits to their areas to get rid of the trend of individual sacrifice and the spread of filth. At the end of the meeting, all the participants congratulated and thanked the Sindh Local Government Minister for his special attention and timely efforts to arrange a special meeting on most important topic.

Cattle market will

operate till 7pm

In line with the directions of Sindh government, the administration of Asia’s biggest cattle market in Karachi has announced that the market will operate till 7pm from today onward. A spokesperson for the Karachi’s Super Highway cattle market said that business activities in the market will be closed by 7 pm from today, adding that no one will be allowed to enter in the market after the prescribed time.

He urged the traders and the customers to cooperate with the administration in implementing the Standard Operating Procedures set by the provincial government.

Commissioner visits Moach Goth Cattle Market, reviews implementation of SOPs

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday visited Moach Goth Cattle Market and reviewed the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The commisioner directed the management of the cattle market for taking special measures to ensure the implementation of SOPs, said a news release.

Iftikhar Shallwani ordered to make it mandatory for business owners and buyers to follow SOPs strictly. No one should be allowed to enter the cattle market without wearing a mask. He said that the permission was given by the government for the establishment of cattle markets subject to the implementation of SOPs.

On the occasion, the Commissioner also handed over face masks to the management of the cattle market so that they could distribute them among the buyers who come without masks.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that the sale of sick animals should not be allowed. He directed the livestock staff and doctors to check the health of the animals to ensure that only healthy animals were sold for sacrifice in the market.