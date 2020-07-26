Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Rain accompanied by strong winds hit the city and other areas of the district on Saturday as third spell of the monsoon rains began in Sindh.

While on one hand, the rain reduced the temperature, on the other hand, roads and streets were inundated, particularly the low-lying areas which were submerged under the knee deep water.

Strong winds uprooted several trees and signboards in the city and its outskirts.

Farmers living in tail-end areas, facing shortage of water, were particularly delighted over the rainfall that continued for half-an-hour.

Power supply, however, could not be restored till the filing of this news.