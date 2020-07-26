Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Managing Director (MD) Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan on Sat­urday said Tobas and Kunds (water reservoirs) of Cholistan had been filled to the brim after recent rains.

Talking to media, he said that almost 1100 Tobas were desilted for improving water level and pro­vide clean water to the residents of Cholistan.

He said that effective steps had been taken to exterminate locust from the Cholistan and intensive sprays had been con­ducted in Soorian, Gonia, Nawa­kot, Balota, Mandu and Mittan areas of Cholistan.

Various development schemes were underway in Cholistan for the supply of clean drinking water, mobile dispensaries and schools to provide basic facilities to the peo­ple of the area, he added.