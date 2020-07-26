Share:

UNITED NATIONS - The Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) continue to target Pakistan from their bases in Afghanistan, according to a new UN report on the activities of the terrorist groups from around the world.

The report says that the leadership of TTP is also operating from Afghanistan, including Noor Wali Mehsud, supported by his deputy, Qari Amjad and TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani, claiming responsibility for various high-profile attacks in Pakistan and has facilitated others by JuA and Lahskhar-e-Islam.

All of these terrorist groups are targeting Pakistan and are responsible for the killing of innocent civilians, it was pointed out. The report also cautions about the significant presence of ISIL-K (The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan) in Afghanistan, which the UN warns now pursues a global agenda.

It states that ISIL-K considers Afghan territory a base for spreading terrorist influence across the wider region.

The UN says that Al-Qaeda is covertly active in 12 Afghan provinces and its leader Aiman al-Zawahiri remains based in Afghanistan. The UN has estimated a total number of Al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan at between 400 and 600.

In addition, the UN has reported on the strong presence of ISIL-India in Kerala and Karnataka. ISIL-India first came into global limelight after the Easter bombing in Sri Lanka. The Investigators found links between Indian nationals and terrorist attack in Sri-Lanka.

The UN is concerned about the growth of ISIL-India, particularly in south India and its threat to the neighbouring states -- Sri Lanka and Maldives.

According to diplomatic sources there is now pressure on India to curb the financing from ISIL-India to its affiliates in line with the FTAF recommendations to prevent terrorist financing.