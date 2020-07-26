Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US Energy Department says it plans to build a quantum internet that uses entangled particle to almost instantly and securely transmit data across a fiber optic network. In a press conference recently, the agency described its vision of a prototype quantum network that it says could be completed within 10 years. The proposed network would utilize entangled particles to transmit data almost instantly and has already been prototyped by a team at Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago. In February scientists from the Department of Energy (DOE) in Lemont, Illinois, and the University of Chicago entangled photons across a 52-mile ‘quantum loop.’ They were successfully able to establish one of the longest land-based quantum networks in the nation.

That network will soon be connected to its Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois, to make a three-node, 80-mile testbed.