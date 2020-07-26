Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 19th Syndicate meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary SHME Department Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan and Syndicate members.

Registrar FJMU Munazza Iqbal presented agenda items to the Chair. The Minister validated the decisions of the last Syndicate meeting.

She approved the Research, Management and Finance Committee to proceed with the partnership agreement with LEEDS University London. She also granted approval for the one year contract extension for ad-hoc employees.

The affiliation of the FJMU with different public and private institutions was also approved. The Chair approved the gymnasium and swimming pools in the FJMU premises.

She also directed for completion of multi-storey residential building and medicine store.

She okayed the introduction of the double entry system as well. Besides granting approval for the fresh hiring in the IT Department, she approved the upgradation of position of Assistant Auditor Officer from Grade 16 to 17.

The Chair also gave orders for provision of facilities for Day Care Centre. Later, the Minister visited the site of the Mother and Child Hospital and the contractor apprised her of the status of the project.

She expressed satisfaction on the pace of work and said the new mother and child hospitals will prove a game changer in Punjab.

She said, “It is for the first time that projects envisaging fundamental changes have been started in Punjab for improvement in healthcare service delivery.

The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Fresh hiring on

the cards: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that fresh hiring in medico-legal and administration cadres will be made.

She was talking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Saturday. Present at the occasion were Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail and IDF office-bearers Dr Durre-Najaf, Dr Mohsin Ranjha, Dr Abbas Mirani, Dr Asjad, Dr Asim, Dr Afzaal, Dr Qasim, Dr Shafqaat, Dr Zohaib Liaqat, Dr Ahmed Shamsi, Dr Abdur Rehman, Dr Shahid Surani and Dr Laraib Sajjad.

The visiting doctors of the IDF shared their observations on the status of facilities in government hospitals and other related matters.

The Minister said on the occasion, “The situation in government hospitals has significantly improved. The Prime Minister has earned the prayers of over 7.2 million families by distributing Sehat Insaf Cards.

The government is developing five mother and child hospitals in Punjab. No government previously worked on introducing sustainable reforms in the health system. s