SARGODHA - Two people died in an alleged shootout with police while another breathed his last in custody in Phularwan, Kirana and Sillanwali police limits separately.

According to the sources, the Phularwan police raided a safe haven of proclaimed offender Zafer, alias Randa, near Motorway Salim Interchange. The raiding team fired shots at the outlaw when he attacked the raiding squad, killing Zafar on the spot, the sources added.

On the other hand, the deceased’s family staged a demonstration; describe the shootout as a fake gunplay. The protesters, carrying the body, marched on road and placed corpse at the road, blocking for some time. They demanded the higher authorities launch an impartial probe into the killing.

In the other incident, an alleged accused Muhammad Riaz resident of Kot Shada died in custody. Police had arrested him and interrogate him for theft and dacoities. The heirs of deceased Riaz also protest against the police and sought justice. Police said hat he died of cardiac arrest.

SSP Sargodha Dr. Muhammad Rizwan formed an investigation and medical board to look into the matter. Separately, a team from Sillanwali police station led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal was on routine patrol when they flagged down a suspicious motorcycle coming from Sargodha. The team fired shots at the vehicle when the driver sped up, killing him on the spot.T he dead was identified as Mulazim Hussain Rajput alias Mulazi.