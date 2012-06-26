A BRITISH pooch called Mugly has won the title of World’s Ugliest Dog.

The Chinese Crested canine, from Peterborough, beat off competition from 25 of the world’s ruffest pooches to take home the coveted title. Mugly paraded in front of the judges in a patriotic Union flag coat, top hat and bow tie as the only overseas competitor in the US contest. Proud owner Bev Nicholson, 49, flew to Petaluma just north of San Francisco for the event and couldn’t be more delighted with the win. She said: ‘I’ve had him since he was eight weeks old. He’s always had an ugly mug, so that’s how he got his name, but to me he’s beautiful inside and out. ‘I think everyone thought I was a little bit nuts doing this, so to win is amazing. I’m speechless.’ Mugly’s prize includes $1,000 cash, a year’s supply of Doggie Dollar$ dog biscuits, a VIP stay at the Sheraton in Petaluma and a photo shoot.–WO