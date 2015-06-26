QUETTA - A passenger van collided with a goods truck in Mastung on Thursday killing at least 14 people. The accident took place in Khad Koocha area of Mastung, 45 kilometres south of Quetta. "A Quetta-bound passenger van carrying 18 passengers had a head-on collision with a truck coming from opposite direction, killing 14 people including a 12-year-old boy and injuring six others," Sabzal Khan Rind, a district official told AFP. Ismail Ibrahim, a local admin official also confirmed the details of the accident.