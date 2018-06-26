Share:

LONDON - Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N leader, Maryam Nawaz has said that health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is a priority and they were not thinking about politics at the time. Talking to the newsmen in London outside Harleys Street Clinic on Monday, Maryam Nawaz said that improvement in her mother’s health has been stopped due to infection. She ruled out rumours that Nawaz Sharif will not return and added that she and her father, Nawaz Sharif will return back Pakistan soon after improvement in the health of Kalsoom Nawaz.