MAE SAI, Thailand:- Hundreds of rescuers were mobilised Monday to save 12 children and their football coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, where they have been trapped for two days amid heavy rain and dwindling food supplies. Divers found bicycles, shoes and footprints in the five kilometer-long (three mile) Tham Luang cave, where the youngsters' football team and their coach have been trapped since Saturday, an official told AFP. The group is believed to have retreated into the cave as heavy monsoon rain fell and flooded the entrance of the cave in a national park near the border with Myanmar.–AFP