KARACHI - Around 6000 litres of diesel was seized and three accused were arrested, during a reported attempt of diesel smuggling from Balochistan into Karachi, by the Karachi police on Monday. Over 5000 litres of diesel was recovered by the Mochko police from a truck at Mochko checkpost while driver namely Fazal was arrested, said police sources. In another incident; around 1000 litres of diesel was seized from two passenger buses at the Hamdard Checkpost of Mangopir police, said Incharge Checkpost Hamdard, Rana Tasleem. Two accused identified as Munir Zaman son of Saeed Zaman and Azizullah son of Awwal Khan were arrested.

The confiscated 6000 litres of diesel and the impounded vehicles have been handed over to the Custom authorities for further action.