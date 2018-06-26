Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects in pre-election drive against the criminal element here on Monday.

Paramilitary force on Monday conducted a raid on a tip-off near DCO Chowk in Mirpurkhas and during snap checking, the Rangers troops arrested a wanted suspect who later identified as Zeeshan Ali Jiskani. According to Rangers spokesperson, the accused was wanted in various cases of crimes including extortion, attempt to murder, land grabbing and violence. The Rangers also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from his possession.

In a separate raid in rural Sindh, the troops conducted a raid in Lalu Lashari Goth and Balbu Lane Ghati and arrested two more suspects, namely Syed Muhammad Nawaz and Imtiaz Ali Gopang. According to rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in various cases of crime, however, the spokesperson also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.

Meanwhile, the police also claimed to have arrested about a dozen suspects during ongoing raids in parts of the city.

Accused, namely Abdullah was arrested during a raid conducted by SITE A police. The police claimed to have recovered huge cache of drugs from his possession.

In another raid, Sher Shah police claim to have arrested suspects, namely Mubarak and Hussain. Saudabad police also claim to have arrested two suspects, namely Kamran and Atiq and recovered arms from their possession. Landhi police also arrested an accused, namely Akbar and recovered weapons and a motorcycle from his possession. Another accused, namely Ismail was arrested during a raid codncuted on a tip-off in Korangi Industrial Area. Three more suspects who later identified as Noman, Akram and Naveed were arrested by Sohrab Goth plice. Two more suspects, namely Sher Khan and Bakhtiar were arrested by Ittehad Town police along with arms and ammunitions.