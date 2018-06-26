Share:

Rawalpindi - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan will observe International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, to create mass awareness among the masses against hazards of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

June 26 is observed as “International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking” on a global level.

According to ANF spokesman, ANF is striving for establishment of a Drug Free Society. A lot of drug demand reduction/awareness activities including walks, games/sports competitions, speech/debate competitions, lectures, seminar and workshops have been planned to mark the day with the highest zeal and fervour.

In addition to these, display of banners, steamers, panaflexes at Airports, Railway Stations, Bus stops and other important public places, advertisements in electronic and print media, playing of ANF awareness video messages on LEDs installed at Airports & Railway Stations and other prominent places and on local cable TV channels are being organized across the country.

Likewise, awareness for general public through Bill Boards, LEDs, Steamers, Banners and distribution of awareness material e.g. brochures, pamphlets and leaflets is also being arranged in different parts of country especially major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi through Regional Directorates of ANF Pakistan.

Ministry of Religious Affairs has also been approached to direct Khateebs, Ullemas and Imams of Masjids, Imam Bargahs and Dargahs in the country to pay special attention towards prohibition and hazards of drug menace in Jumma speeches. All cellular companies will forward Drug Awareness Message “Say No to Drugs” to all mobile users in Pakistan.

TV Channels will also play ANF Video Public Service Message on June 26. He informed that ANF will also arrange a Drug Awareness stage Drama “Andheri Raah Ka Musafir” on Tuesday in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in its auditorium.

Another drug awareness drama is also being arranged at the auditorium of Murree Arts Council, Jinnah Road, Murree in collaboration with Pattan Lok Natak, Aim Association and RAC.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Anti Narcotics Policy 2010 lays a special emphasis on coordination and cooperation among federal and provincial agencies for the purpose of eradicating drug abuse from the country through devotion, dedication and hard work.

The attainment of ultimate goal of “Drug Free Society” will be the only acceptable end-game in war against drug abuse.