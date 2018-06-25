Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Five armed men allegedly grabbed an agricultural land of a farmer at suburban village Korey Jorey here the other day.

Arif, son of Sharif, told Hujra Shah Muqeem police that he along with his family had gone to a nearby village for some personal work. “In our absence, suspects Imran and Faisal along with their accomplices came to my land,” he alleged, adding that they terrorised his watchman Arshad [he employed to look after his land], ploughed the land and grabbed it. He stated that upon his return, he along with local notables called on the suspects and asked them to withdraw from his land. “But, they responded with abuses and life threats,” he alleged. The police registered a case and launched investigation.