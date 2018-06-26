Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its bearish momentum on Monday, with the benchmark KSE 100-index losing 659 points to close at 40,978 points.

The market kicked off on a positive note, climbing +206 points, but later succumbed to selling pressure, making an intra-day low of -734 points. Major heavyweights, PPL (-2.16 percent), OGDC (-1.36 percent), ENGRO (-1.30 percent), POL (-1.19 percent), FFC (-3.21 percent), HUBC (-2.26 percent) and LUCK (-4.77 percent) cumulatively contributed -253 points.

Traded volumes plummeted by 7 percent DoD to 167m shares, while value traded decreased to $58m. Top volume leaders were KEL (-0.94 percent), BOP (-2.33 percent) and ASL (-0.96 percent). Cements and energy stocks were the top losers, where LUCK (-4.77 percent), DGKC (-3.32 percent) PPL (-2.16 percent) POL (-1.19 percent) and OGDC (-1.36 percent) closed highly negative.

In financials, a mixed sentiment was witnessed, where HBL (+0.69 percent), UBL (+0.61 percent) and MCB (+1.32 percent) closed in the green whereas BAHL (-2.24 percent) BAFL (-1.42 percent) and NBP (-2.34 percent) closed in the red.

Moving forward, it is expected that market will remain volatile, with flows from local and foreign institutions directing the market, following the general elections 2018.